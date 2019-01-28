28 Jan 2019

Two cases of cholera left in isolation unit

Report
from New Vision
Published on 25 Jan 2019

By Vicky Wandawa

Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the minister of state for primary health care said that from the time of the onset of the outbreak, 41 cases have been registered, of which 18 were confirmed cases of cholera.

Two cases of cholera are currently admitted in the isolation unit at China-Uganda Friendship hospital in Naguru. The isolation unit which was established on 5th January following the outbreak of cholera in Kampala city has so far had a total of 37 discharges.

“Unfortunately, there were two cholera deaths that occurred from the community because the families did not seek treatment,” she regretted.

Out of the 41 suspected cases of cholera, 18 were residents of Kaboowa in Rubaga division. However, some cases reported were from surrounding areas of Kampala such as Banda, Kisenyi, Kireka, Namuwongo and Makindye among other areas.

Symptoms of cholera include acute watery diarrhea, vomiting, general body weakness and dehydration arising from loss of water and fluids.

In the wake of the current outbreak, the ministry of health with support from other partners has delivered hygiene kits worth sh3,855,850 to communities affected by the outbreak. Aqua tabs and cholera kits were delivered to Kawempe, Nakawa and Makindye.

What’s more, under the SCAP100 project, National Water and Sewerage Corporation will install 700 prepaid water points in Kampala.

“The users will pay sh75 per jerry can. Initially, 300 water points will be installed this month,” the state minister said.

She further noted that Uganda has a five year strategic plan (2017-2022) to prevent, control and proceed on cholera elimination. This plan incorporates all the necessary interventions that will ensure Uganda is cholera free.

The public is urged to be vigilant and report any suspected cholera cases to the nearest health facility or call toll free line on 0800100066.

