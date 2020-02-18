18 Feb 2020

TPO Uganda Project Evaluation Report - December 2019

Report
from UN Women
Published on 31 Dec 2019
Executive Summary

INTRODUCTION

TPO-Uganda in partnership with UN WOMEN have been implementing a series of MHPSS and livelihood support interventions to support Refugees and Host communities improve their wellbeing since 2016. The project provided support to South Sudanese refugees and host communities to access psychosocial support and trauma care. In addition, the project provided minimal livelihoods support to selected beneficiaries and created referral linkages for other services. The project was aimed at strengthening and sustaining recovery and social functioning for sexual and gender-based violence survivors in Emergency Northern and West Nile Regions.
The TPO Uganda /UN Women MHPSS and SGBV Project had the following key deliverables that included: Strengthening access and utilization of gender-based violence survivors to quality mental health and psychological support services; Build and strengthen the role of community support structures to prevent and respond to gender-based violence and adverse conditions; Enhance the economic Integration of GBV survivors among refugees as part of empowering them to engage in the local economy and lead more dignified livelihoods.

