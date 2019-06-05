Three killed, hundreds displaced in fresh Bududa landslides

By LEONARD MUKOOLI & FRED WAMBEDE

BUDUDA- Three people have died and dozens are missing after fresh landslides caused by heavy rain, hit several villages in Buwali and Bukalasi sub-countries in Bududa District.

The landslides occurred at about 11:30 pm on Tuesday after four hours of rain that started pounding the area at about 7 pm.

The most affected villages are Shisakali parish in Buwali Sub-county, where an 8-year-old girl was buried by mud.

The girl was a pupil of Bundesi Primary School.

Ms Esther Nashuwu, a survivor and mother of the girl told Daily Monitor that her daughter died when debris buried their house.

“I heard noise from the hill and I ran out of the house to find out what was happening. Within seconds, the rolling mud had covered the house and I could not save my daughter,” she said.