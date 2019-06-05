05 Jun 2019

Three killed, hundreds displaced in fresh Bududa landslides

Report
from Monitor-Uganda
Published on 05 Jun 2019 View Original

By LEONARD MUKOOLI & FRED WAMBEDE

BUDUDA- Three people have died and dozens are missing after fresh landslides caused by heavy rain, hit several villages in Buwali and Bukalasi sub-countries in Bududa District.

The landslides occurred at about 11:30 pm on Tuesday after four hours of rain that started pounding the area at about 7 pm.

The most affected villages are Shisakali parish in Buwali Sub-county, where an 8-year-old girl was buried by mud.

The girl was a pupil of Bundesi Primary School.

Ms Esther Nashuwu, a survivor and mother of the girl told Daily Monitor that her daughter died when debris buried their house.

“I heard noise from the hill and I ran out of the house to find out what was happening. Within seconds, the rolling mud had covered the house and I could not save my daughter,” she said.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.