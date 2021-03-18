Terms of Reference: Child Protection Sub Working Group – National Level, Uganda Refugee Response, March 2021

Background

As of December 2020, Uganda hosts a total of 1,446,378 refugees and asylum-seekers mainly coming from South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo as well as Burundi, Somalia and Rwanda. Children constitute over 60% (over 840,000) of all registered refugees in Uganda of which a considerable number have experienced violence, trauma or separation from family members. As per UNHCR data, in December 2020, over 55,000 children have been identified as children at risk of violence, neglect or exploitation including children separated from caregivers or relatives. Children with disabilities are at heightened risk of abuse and neglect and limited access to services has posed challenges in providing a response.

Purpose and objective

Child protection risks are of particular concern in situations of emergency and displacement as children may face challenges in accessing humanitarian services, and family links and social networks may breakdown or become dysfunctional, and children and families often lack access to social services. This requires a coordinated and comprehensive response to provide refugee children with protection services in support of the Government of Uganda.

The aim of the Child Protection Sub Working Group (CPSWG) in Kampala is to coordinate and harmonize the countrywide Child Protection response for refugees and host community children, and to ensure that all children of concern receive appropriate support in line with the national child protection systems and guidelines, UNHCR’s Framework for the Protection of Children, SPHERE/Child Protection Minimum Standard in Humanitarian Action. The CPSWG is guided by the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees on all matter relating to asylum-seeking, refugee or stateless children, and will promote core humanitarian and protection principles that ensure neutral, impartial, accountable and transparent delivery of humanitarian assistance. This includes oversight and guidance for CPSWGs at settlement level and close engagement with relevant government counterparts on district level coordination for child protection.

The CPSWG has adopted the definition of Child Protection in Emergencies as ‘the prevention of and response to abuse, neglect, exploitation of and violence against children in emergencies’ as agreed by the Alliance for Child Protection in Humanitarian Action and the Minimum Standards for Child Protection in Humanitarian Action (2019).