TİKA Provides Ramadan Aid to Families in Need in Uganda

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) distributed food parcels to 1000 families in need in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, on the occasion of Ramadan.

TİKA delivered food parcels containing corn flour, beans, rice, sugar, oil, and soap to families in need in Kampala, the capital of Uganda.

The delivery ceremony was attended by Fikret Kerem Alp, the Republic of Türkiye’s Ambassador to Kampala; Hajjat Minsa Kabanda, Minister of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs of Uganda; Ömer Aykon, TİKA’s Coordinator in Uganda; families; and local officials.

In his speech, Fikret Kerem Alp, the Republic of Türkiye’s Ambassador to Kampala, stated that Türkiye provided Ramadan aid all around the world through various Turkish institutions, especially TİKA, and expressed his satisfaction with the fact that our country’s helping hand reaches all parts the world, supporting peace and solidarity.

Ömer Aykon, TİKA’s Coordinator in Uganda, noted that they wanted to implement more projects for families in need in Uganda, and urged the authorities and local people to develop especially income-generating projects and take advantage of opportunities for cooperation with TİKA.

Minsa Kabada, Minister of Kampala, thanked the Republic of Türkiye for its development and humanitarian assistance activities in Kampala and across Uganda, and said, “There are certain steps that need to be taken for the Muslim population to achieve prosperity, and we want to take these steps with the Republic of Türkiye. We should not only provide food aid, but also implement lasting projects.”