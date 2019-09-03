Suspected cholera outbreak sends 13 people to hospital
By DAVID AWORI
BUSIA- More than 13 people are admitted to Dabano Hospital in Busia District after being suspected of suffering from cholera.
They are being monitored in a cholera isolation ward which has been set up at the hospital.
The patients are mostly from Madibira B Village, one of the densely populated slums in Busia town.
Medical supplies like intravenus therapy and other anti-biotics have been delivered to the hospital to treat the patients.
Dr Christopher Kato, the in -charge of Dabani Hospital said most patients have severe diarrhea while some are vomiting, which points to possible a cholera outbreak in the area.
"The majority of them are children and women. We have put them on intravenus fluids and antibiotics treatment,” Dr Kato said.