Suspected cholera outbreak sends 13 people to hospital

By DAVID AWORI

BUSIA- More than 13 people are admitted to Dabano Hospital in Busia District after being suspected of suffering from cholera.

They are being monitored in a cholera isolation ward which has been set up at the hospital.

The patients are mostly from Madibira B Village, one of the densely populated slums in Busia town.

Medical supplies like intravenus therapy and other anti-biotics have been delivered to the hospital to treat the patients.

Dr Christopher Kato, the in -charge of Dabani Hospital said most patients have severe diarrhea while some are vomiting, which points to possible a cholera outbreak in the area.

"The majority of them are children and women. We have put them on intravenus fluids and antibiotics treatment,” Dr Kato said.