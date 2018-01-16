16 Jan 2018

Supporting entrepreneurship in Uganda

Report
from Finn Church Aid
Published on 09 Jan 2018 View Original

Finn Church Aid and Omnia Education Partnerships Oy offer qualification program for refugees living in Uganda.

From spring 2018 on, refugees in Uganda will have the opportunity to graduate from the Finnish Further Qualification in Entrepreneurship. The qualification program is organized by FCA and Omnia Education Partnerships Oy (OEP) in close cooperation with UNHCR.

”Finnish qualifications have a good reputation globally. The qualification training opens up new opportunities for both employment and further studies for the refugees,” says Ville Wacklin, the Project Manager of FCA.

Uganda has received approximately 1 800 South Sudanese refugees daily since July 2016. A total number of 1,4 million refugees are currently living in Uganda. Many of them start their own small businesses.

Not only qualification, but sustainable change

The qualification training aims at improving the refugees’ chances to succeed as entrepreneurs. The training is customized to the local context together with the Ugandan experts.

“Our model emphasizes sustainability. We train and certify locals as trainers who then go on to train at refugee settlements. The curriculum and assessment process ensure that we uphold Finnish standards,” says Mervi Jansson, CEO of OEP.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

By Amy Benson

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.