03 Oct 2019

Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) Uganda Refugee Response - Tracking the performance of the Refugee Response Plan (RRP)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (240.36 KB)

Purpose of the SOP

An enhanced results framework has been established to track the performance of the RRP against indicators and to ensure progress against the targets set by partners at the start of the planning process.
The ultimate goal of deploying a robust results framework is ensuring transparency and accountability, avoiding duplications and re-adjusting the response when inefficacies and gaps are identified.
This SOP stipulates the roles and responsibilities of the main stakeholders in this process as well as the timeframes for reporting.

