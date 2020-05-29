Standard Chartered donates US$300,000 (Over Ugx 1 billion) for immediate COVID-19 relief efforts in Uganda

Kampala, 28 May 2020 – Standard Chartered Uganda has contributed US$300,000 (Ugx 1,110,000,000) to UNICEF programmes in Uganda for communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation is part of Standard Chartered PLC’s US$5 million pledge to support emergency relief activities by UNICEF that provide immediate protection and education of vulnerable children across 12 markets in Africa and South Asia, including Uganda. Funding across these markets will focus on activities such as the provision of remote education via TV, radio, online and mobile platforms and child protection measures, including alternative care arrangements and family tracing services for children separated from their families due to COVID-19, training of social workers to conduct home visits to vulnerable children for mental health support, and alternative care and protection services for children of parents or caregivers affected by COVID-19.

Commenting on the donation, Albert Saltson, CEO Standard Chartered Bank, Uganda said:

“Standard Chartered Uganda is proud to be able to contribute to UNICEF programmes that reach the most vulnerable people in our communities. By working together, we are able to support the delivery of rapid and effective emergency relief that aims to address some of the key challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dr. Doreen Mulenga, UNICEF Representative to Uganda, said:

The COVID-19 crisis is a child rights crisis and this unprecedented situation requires equally unprecedented solidarity. Thanks to the donation from Standard Chartered and other partners, UNICEF Uganda is able to meet its commitment to working in partnership with the government in scaling up support to help children continue their learning now, while transforming the education system for the benefit of all girls and boys in the future.

