South Korea provides 5,000 metric tons of rice to WFP's Uganda refugee support operations

NAKIVALE, Uganda – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed an important contribution of 5,000 metric tons of rice from the Government of the Republic of Korea to WFP’s refugee support operations in Uganda, which will help feed more than 200,000 refugees.

“The Republic of Korea believes food relief is the first step in enabling refugees to restart their lives and embark on a journey toward self-reliance,” said the Korean ambassador to Uganda Ha Byung-Kyoo, at Nakivale refugee settlement in Isingiro district, where the Korean rice was delivered. He added that the Korean government and its people are deeply concerned about the suffering of women and children arriving in difficult humanitarian conditions.

The donation supports Uganda’s efforts to assist refugees who have fled conflict and hunger in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and other conflict areas in the region, and will assist the refugees to cope with the initial pressures of displacement, while enabling them to rebuild their lives, and peacefully coexist with their Ugandan neighbours.

“This is an extremely welcome and generous gift,” said WFP’s Country Director Mr El-Khidir Daloum. “It is also a significant one, coming from a country that has itself experienced war and displacement, and has since made remarkable efforts to rise from the ruins,” he added.

WFP will use the Korean donation to provide food assistance to 213,000 refugees as part of their monthly food basket. The rice will help to diversify diets and improve nutrition among the most vulnerable refugees. The rice will replace maize in the July and August food assistance cycles in Kyaka II, Kyangwali, Nakivale, Oruchinga and Rwamwanja.

WFP is 100 percent voluntarily-funded organization, so every donation counts towards WFP being able to provide refugees with regular food assistance in support of Uganda’s refugee policy. This is the second rice donation WFP in Uganda has received from the Republic of Korea, having received 5,000 metric tons last year.

# # #

The United Nations World Food Programme - saving lives in emergencies and changing lives for millions through sustainable development. WFP works in more than 80 countries around the world, feeding people caught in conflict and disasters, and laying the foundations for a better future.

Follow us on Twitter @wfp_media @WFP_Africa @wfpgovts

Contact

For more information please contact (email address: firstname.lastname@wfp.org):

Lydia Wamala +256 312 242 000

or cell +256 772 287 034/758 778 037

Brenda Akuruchet +256 312 242 000

or cell +256 780 967 343/772 435 665