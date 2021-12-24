Snapshot: Climate-smart disaster law in Uganda

In Uganda, the Office of the Prime Minister and national authorities are working with the Uganda Red Cross Society and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to strengthen disaster law in Uganda.

This snapshot looks at disaster- and climate-related legal and policy developments in Uganda, and how they connect with the Risk-informed Early Action Partnership (REAP), a global initiative bringing together stakeholders from climate, humanitarian and development communities to make 1 billion people safer from disaster by 2025. REAP Target 1 encourages countries to review and integrate their disaster risk management and climate change adaptation laws, policies and/or plans to ensure that they reduce climate change impacts and exposure on people and the environment.