Sh2b refugee project launched in Kiryandongo

By Vicky Wandawa

DEVELOPMENT

Kiryandongo - Government has launched a sh2b project in Mutunda and Kiryandongo sub-counties.

The construction projects which are under the Development Response to Displacement Impact Project (DRDIP) were launched on Tuesday 29th January.

According to a statement from Emmanuel Murungi, the Communication Officer-Kiryandongo, the projects include two classroom blocks with three classes each, three five stance pit latrines, 10,000 litres stainless steel water tank and 108 desks at Nyamahasa Primary School in Mutunda sub-county.

The other project is a 43km, 7.5 metres wide first class murram Nyakadot-Kimogoro-Kawiti road, which links hard to reach areas of Kimogoro in Mutunda sub-county to Bweyale town along the Kampala-Gulu highway.

“The projects are managed by the project management committees at community level and are expected to be commissioned in the next six months after the launch,” reads the statement.

While addressing the people who had converged for the launch at Kimogoro trading centre Mutunda sub-county, Peter Debele, the Resident District Commissioner, warned the contractors against shoddy work and asked them to ensure observance of bills of quantities and use high quality materials.

He also advised the members of the project management committee who are the principal signatories of the accounts to be very careful and always notify the relevant authorities at the district before any transaction is made so as to avoid cases of conmen.

Debele further asked the community to take part in monitoring and supervision of the projects so as to ensure transparency and fight against corruption and embezzlement of project materials, fuel and funds.

DRDIP is a project meant for supporting refugee hosting communities and is directly implemented under the Office of the Prime Minister.