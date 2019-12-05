Several killed as landslides hit Bududa, Sironko

In Summary

The Bududa District chairperson, Mr Wilson Watila, urged government to speed up relocation of the survivors to Bunambutye resettlement site in Bulambuli District.

By YAHUDU KITUNZI & FRED WAMBEDE

At least seven bodies have so far been recovered after landslides swept villages in Bududa and Sironko districts in Bugisu Sub-region on Tuesday.

Three bodies were retrieved from Namasa and Naposhi villages in Bushika Sub-county and one from Naroko in Bunabutiti Sub-county. Other three bodies were recovered from Bunagisa Village in Zesui Sub-county, Sironko District. The bodies were retrieved by residents using hand hoes.

In Bududa, more than 47 people are feared dead while more than 200 displaced families have sought refuge in churches and schools.

In Sironko, more than eight people are also feared dead while about 100 families have been displaced. Mr David Wafula, a survivor in Namasa Village in Bushika Sub-county, Bududa District, said the government has neglected them.

“We cannot do much with hand hoes. The government should come in and search for our missing relatives, whom we are sure are buried in the rubble,” Mr Wafula said.

He said they want to relocate to safer places but they have no means to buy land elsewhere. “We are tired of losing relatives due to the disasters. We want to leave but we have nowhere to go,” he said.

Mr Fred Gando, the executive director of Support Transformation Effort Programme, an NGO, blamed the disasters on human activities such as deforestation, degradation of wetlands and poor farming methods.

“River banks are bursting because they have been encroached on and government is not able to direct what is supposed to be done because of corruption,” he said.