Several Bududa mudslide victims stranded in church

By Gabriel Buule

Bududa.

Several victims of the recent Bududa landslides are stranded and some chose to seek refuge at churches and public schools. The victims who include parents and their children currently reside at Buwali Catholic Church in Lutseshe County where they are waiting for government to relocate them. Lutseshe County MP Godfrey Watenga Nabutanyi said Thursday that he was surprised that no minister or any other senior government official had visited the affected people or updated them on their planned relocation.

“Our people will continue to die if the officials in charge of relocation continue to be slow. Something needs to be done to curb the deaths caused by the landslides,” he during an event organised by telecom giant MTN-Uganda under its conglomerate MTN foundation through Red Cross to donated non-food relief items.

MTN handed over items worth Shs 30 million to the victims. The lawmaker lauded the telecom giant for remembering his community in its time of need. “As you can see, many of the people have been left with nothing. These items that you have provided are very much appreciated. We thank MTN for being our trusted friends,” Mr Nabutanyi said. Addressing the locals at the function, Ms Justine Khainza, the Woman MP Bududa said she was concerned about 100,000 people whose lives are at stake. She said government was working to help the victims. “Recently, the relocation process benefited at least 90 families who were taken to Bunambutye Sub-county in Bulambuli District,” she said.

The telecom’s corporate services general manager, Ms Enid Edroma explained that the staff supported the relief efforts that were donated through Uganda Red Cross Society. The items included clothes and blankets as temporary support to the victims.

MTN officials hand over relief items to victims of Bududa mudslides

In what MTN Chief Technical Officer Mr Gordian Komukama called the 21 days of yellow care MTN, staffs members installed solar power in at least 110 houses in Bunambutye a village where several landslide victims are getting relocated.