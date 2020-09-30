Seven hospitalised after floods in Ibanda

Seven people are still hospitalised after floods swept through four villages in Kyaruhanga ward, Ibanda district last week. The floods were triggered by a heavy downpour that lasted over two hours.The injured people belong to one family — five children, their mother and a worker.

They are nursing injuries at Ibanda Hospital, where they were admitted. Apollo Kibeherere, the Ibanda Municipality mayor, said more than 200 houses in the cells of Muginda, Kyaruhanga II, Kyereeta, Kyaruhanga one and Mpiira street were affected. Several acres of farmlands and gardens were washed away.

Kibeherere said the Ibanda municipal council authorities are making an assessment and will submit a report to the Office of the Prime Minister for relief assistance to the affected families.

Rhodah Karemera, the area councillor, urged residents to stop building in valleys and water ways, to avoid disasters.Many residents spent much of Friday draining water out of their houses while others sought shelter elsewhere.