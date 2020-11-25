Seven feared dead in Kasese landslides

By Conan Businge and John Thawite

Three of those feared dead are siblings from the same family in Kinyamagana village, Bwesumbu sub-county.

NATURAL DISASTER

Seven people are feared dead in Kasese district, following new landslides, which have razed down villages in the mountain areas.

Three of those feared dead are siblings from the same family in Kinyamagana village, Bwesumbu sub-county.

There are other four people who are feared dead from Buhuhira Sub-county; in the mountains of Busongora North Constituency.

The Red Cross Spokesperson, Irene Nakasiita, told ‘New Vision' that the children include Geoffrey Mbusa (17 years), Precious Tungu (eight years), Lordric Kiiza (three years).

"The house is completely down and the family together with other affected community members, have camped at Kinyamagana Full Gospel Church. The bodies of the deceased are at the same venue,"

Four of the bodies have already been recovered, and the three bodies are still being searched for by rescue teams and security personnel.

The deaths were confirmed by the district chairperson of Kasese Geoffrey Sidendire Bigogo. He is also the chairperson of the district security committee.

Due to heavy rains this evening, River Kuruhe in Kasese burst its banks and the overflow has affected families in Buhuhira & Bwesumu sub-counties

The latest landslide deaths, bring the number to 15, within just one year. In May this year, eight people including a soldier were killed in landslides, near the Uganda Congo border.