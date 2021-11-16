Secretary-General Strongly Condemns ‘Despicable’ Terrorist Attacks in Uganda

SG/SM/21028

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attacks in Uganda on 16 November. The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims of these despicable acts of violence and wishes a full recovery to those injured. The United Nations expresses its hope that all persons involved in the commission of these attacks will be swiftly brought to justice.

