10 Nov 2019

School suspends learning after floods fill up pit-latrines

Report
from Monitor-Uganda
Published on 10 Nov 2019 View Original

By ALEX TUMUHIMBISE

At least 600 pupils of Mulinga Primary School in Kitabona Parish, Katikara Sub-county in Kakumiro District, are stranded after studies were suspended due to floods. The school was hit by floods on November 4 which left pit-latrines full and also destroyed several properties. The chairperson of the school management committee, who is also the Kitabona Local Council chairperson, Mr Justus Nteganya, said the pupils were sent home as a measure of averting outbreak of diseases. “We feared that allowing pupils to come to school without latrines would endanger their health and expose them to diseases such as cholera. We advised them to go home until the situation normalises,” Mr Nteganya said. He added that several residents also fled their homes after floods destroyed houses. “The occupants of some houses are now seeking refuge in the nearby trading centre. We request government to intervene by providing aid to the affected people,” he noted. One of the parents, Mr Moses Katungi, said concerned parents on Tuesday combined efforts to build latrines at the school. “The school is in bad condition. We came here as parents and constructed a latrine which will be used by both teachers and pupils. We have more than 600 pupils here. Government should also help us rebuild the classrooms which were destroyed,” Mr Katungi said. The Kakumiro District inspector of schools, Ms Mary Kyofuna, confirmed having received communication from the school administration about the ravaging floods. “I received information from the headteacher about the incident. We could not allow pupils attend school without a pit latrine. We are handling the matter and we will visit the school to ascertain the level of damage caused by the floods,” Ms Kyofuna said. The ongoing heavy rains in Bunyoro Sub-region and the country at large has left swamps and rivers flooded, leaving some bridges broken and paralysing transport.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.