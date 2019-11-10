School suspends learning after floods fill up pit-latrines

By ALEX TUMUHIMBISE

At least 600 pupils of Mulinga Primary School in Kitabona Parish, Katikara Sub-county in Kakumiro District, are stranded after studies were suspended due to floods. The school was hit by floods on November 4 which left pit-latrines full and also destroyed several properties. The chairperson of the school management committee, who is also the Kitabona Local Council chairperson, Mr Justus Nteganya, said the pupils were sent home as a measure of averting outbreak of diseases. “We feared that allowing pupils to come to school without latrines would endanger their health and expose them to diseases such as cholera. We advised them to go home until the situation normalises,” Mr Nteganya said. He added that several residents also fled their homes after floods destroyed houses. “The occupants of some houses are now seeking refuge in the nearby trading centre. We request government to intervene by providing aid to the affected people,” he noted. One of the parents, Mr Moses Katungi, said concerned parents on Tuesday combined efforts to build latrines at the school. “The school is in bad condition. We came here as parents and constructed a latrine which will be used by both teachers and pupils. We have more than 600 pupils here. Government should also help us rebuild the classrooms which were destroyed,” Mr Katungi said. The Kakumiro District inspector of schools, Ms Mary Kyofuna, confirmed having received communication from the school administration about the ravaging floods. “I received information from the headteacher about the incident. We could not allow pupils attend school without a pit latrine. We are handling the matter and we will visit the school to ascertain the level of damage caused by the floods,” Ms Kyofuna said. The ongoing heavy rains in Bunyoro Sub-region and the country at large has left swamps and rivers flooded, leaving some bridges broken and paralysing transport.