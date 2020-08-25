Scaling sustainable land management: A collection of SLM technologies and approaches in Northern Uganda and beyond

This collection of data on, and documentation of, sustainable land management (SLM) technologies and approaches serves as a technical tool for a range of stakeholders: extension agents, SLM planners, policymakers, the private sector, and farmers. It includes relevant information on different SLM practices, including their implementation details and their ecological and socio-economic benefits and disadvantages, to support informed decision-making in SLM.

This collection of SLM practices was compiled as part of the IFAD-funded project Scaling up SLM practices by smallholder farmers: Working with agricultural extension services to identify, assess and disseminate SLM practices, implemented by the Centre for Development and Environment of the University of Bern, Switzerland, together with the Uganda Landcare Network and the Programme for the Restoration of Livelihoods in the Northern Region (PRELNOR).