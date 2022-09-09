The right to decide: Sexual and reproductive health and rights interventions in West Nile, Uganda

In Adjumani and Yumbe districts in West Nile, Plan International Uganda implemented SRHR in refugee response through a health project funded by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. This project addressed the sexual and reproductive health and rights needs of adolescents.

In the last five years, Uganda has seen an unprecedented influx in the number of refugees. It is now the third largest refugee-hosting country in the world, with over one million refugees who have fled to Uganda in the last two and a half years, with most of them concentrated in the West Nile region, in the north west of the country.

Sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) for children, adolescents and young people include the right to choose whether, when and with whom to engage in sexual activity, to choose whether, when and with whom to have children, and to access information, opportunities and means that enable these decisions, free from violence, coercion, subjugation, and discrimination.

Download and read this case study for details of the project, which ran from January 2018 to December 2020, from goals to methods and its impact on the lives of adolescent girls.