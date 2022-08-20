Research Terms of Reference: Urban Refugees and Sustainable Livelihoods in Uganda, UGA2205 Uganda (July 2022, Version 1)

excerpt

2. Rationale

2.1 Background

The humanitarian crisis in Uganda is becoming increasingly protracted. As of April 2022, more than 1.5 million refugees reside in Uganda, hailing primarily from South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). While new refugees continue to enter the country, a large proportion of refugees in Uganda arrived over 2 years ago. Despite relatively long stays, a large proportion of refugees is not economically stable. According to the 2020 Vulnerability and Essential Needs Assessment (VENA) led by REACH, the World Food Programme (WFP), and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR), 91% of refugee households in Uganda were highly economically vulnerable. Many refugee households were additionally found to be highly dependent on humanitarian assistance, as 72% reported that food assistance was their household’s main source of food.

In response to the persisting vulnerabilities and dependencies, humanitarian and development donors, United Nations (UN) agencies, and International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGOs) are focusing more and more on the need and potential of livelihoods programming. The Livelihoods and Resilience Sector Working Group (LRWSG), in coordination with U-Learn, recently held a workshop with its members, in part to understand what the key knowledge gaps are for donors, UN agencies, and INGOs that are working on livelihoods in Uganda. Some of the research needs that arose were, firstly, understanding what kinds of livelihoods programmes are most effective in the Ugandan context for both refugees and host communities. Many different actors are implementing different forms of livelihoods assistance, yet there is little clarity on the comparative advantage of these different approaches.

Secondly, LRWSG members noted an interest in better understanding the livelihoods of urban refugees. Urban refugees are refugees who have self-settled in cities in Uganda. While some information is available on refugees in Kampala, very little is known about refugees who have settled in secondary cities in the country. Several actors have called for increased focus on this group, especially in light of rapid urbanization in secondary cities. The Humanitarian Policy Group has argued that self-settlement of refugees in secondary cities, and the implications for sustainable livelihoods, need to be further researched and considered within the humanitarian response. Furthermore, they have argued that supporting livelihoods in secondary cities may be key to Uganda meeting its commitments to the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF).

2.2 Intended impact

REACH and U-Learn are planning this livelihoods assessment in order to respond to some of the highlighted information gaps related to urban refugees, livelihoods, and livelihoods programmes in Uganda. The assessment will explore three separate but closely related questions: 1) why and how refugees choose to self-settle in urban centres; 2) what the main livelihoods barriers and challenges are for refugees and host communities in and outside urban centres; and 3) to what extent current livelihoods programmes are addressing the identified barriers to livelihoods.

The intended impact of the research is essentially threefold. Firstly, the findings are intended to assist in donors’ strategic decision-making regarding livelihoods programming in Uganda, for both refugees and host communities, with an eye on building on more sustainable livelihoods. Secondly, the research is meant to inform programmatic decision-making of the LRSWG, its members, and any other actors that are investing in sustainable livelihoods in Uganda. Finally, the focus on urban refugees is contributing to a larger conversation about self-settlement and support for sustainable livelihoods for refugees outside the settlements. Organizations advocating for increased focus and support for this group may use the findings in their efforts.