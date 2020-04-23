Research Terms of Reference: Uganda COVID-19 Market Monitoring - UGA2004 (April 2020)

Rationale

Uganda is one of the top refugee-hosting countries in the world, with a protracted refugee situation and ongoing influxes of refugees from neighboring countries who currently stand at 1,411,098 as of 29 Feb, 20206 . In an effort to provide more effective and efficient humanitarian assistance and give agency to beneficiaries, there has been an increase in cash assistance provided to refugees, primarily through the WFP’s general food assistance program, and also through unconditional multi-purpose cash grants and other forms of sector-specific assistance. While allowing beneficiaries to buy items according to their preferences, cash-based assistance is thought to have multiplier effects on food security, social cohesion, reduction of aid dependency, and productive engagement of the youth, among others7 . As of December 2019, 67% of refugee households were receiving any form of cash assistance (the majority being cash for food assistance provided by WFP), with around 18% of households receiving multipurpose cash grants.

Markets provide refugee populations with the goods needed to ensure survival and protect livelihoods in the immediate aftermath of a disaster and in the longer term. Market analysis is an integral part of the process of determining the method and mode of response during a humanitarian intervention. It is particularly important in ensuring “do no harm” interventions (Pelly et al., 2015). A lack of understanding of local markets may compromise the effectiveness of a programme and risk harming the local economy. There is a crucial need to acquire a more holistic analysis of markets operating in and around refugee settlements in Uganda, where refugees access their necessary basic needs/items, in order to improve the assistance delivered in a way that benefits both refugees and the local markets.

The COVID-19 virus, which originated in Wuhan, China in December 2019, was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on 11 March 2020. Since 18 March, 2020, the government of Uganda has taken several measures to curb the spread of the virus, such as enforcing social distancing policies, closing borders, imposing a nationwide shut-down of non-essential services and non-food shops, as well as restriction of movements.

WFP, UNHCR, and the ECHO cash consortium lead a joint MEB price monitoring system, by conducting monthly and quarterly price monitoring of MEB items in refugee settlements. Due to the rapidly changing COVID-19 situation, there is a risk that markets could be significantly affected and beneficiaries receiving cash assistance may not be able to access critical goods (food, core non-food items, etc.). There is a need to support the expansion of the existing price monitoring tool to gather information on market functionality and volatility, and publish frequent information for actors to inform decision making. This market monitoring assessment, conducted by the newly established Market Analysis Task Force, with specific support from REACH, WFP, and the ECHO cash consortium aims to adapt the existing MEB price monitoring system in order to collect frequent data on prices and market functionality, that may be impacted as a result of the outbreak of COVID19. The data collected will provide actors currently implemented cash-based programming, and those that may be interested in shifting their programming to cash-based interventions, critical information to make timely decisions on the design, implementation, and adaptation of their projects during the COVID-19 outbreak.