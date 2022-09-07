Research Terms of Reference: Multi-sectoral needs assessment of newly displaced refugees in the southwest and West-Nile regions of Uganda, UGA2206 Uganda (14.07.2022, Version 1)

2. Rationale

2.1 Background

Since late March 2022, the Uganda-DRC border has been the site of unprecedented displacement of Congolese asylum-seekers forced to flee their country due to the escalation of violence in the North Kivu Province. In parallel, the caseload of South-Sudanese arrivals in the West Nile region has increased since January 2022 due to ethnic clashes, persecution, insecurity, cattle raid and climate change-related causes (e.g. flooding).

As of May 12, 20221, 50,860 new arrivals were recorded in Uganda in 2022, of which 36,563 from DRC and 14,297 from South Sudan. This resulted in 24,221 individuals hosted in collection points, transit and reception centres and holding centres, with the majority of them residing in South and mid-West of Uganda (21,091 individuals) and 3,130 in West Nile.

Specifically, Kisoro and Bundibugyo districts showed the highest numbers of arrivals from DRC, with 22,433 individuals registered in Kisoro and 9,380 asylum-seekers who arrived in Bundibugyo, followed by Kikuube (2,570) and Kasese (1,216) districts.

As of May 19, 2022, 16,293 individuals crossed the border from South Sudan and were received in the reception and holding centres before being relocated in the settlements established in the region.

Amuru district recorded the highest number of arrivals from South Sudan (7,173), followed by Koboko (2,884) and Lamwo (2,514) and Arua (1,028).

Considering this significant refugee influx in Uganda and the peculiarity of the emergency, through ANIF funding and under IMPACT’s REACH initiative, the Alliance 2015 (A2015) members (ACTED, CESVI and WHH) aim to roll out a multi-sectoral rapid need assessment focusing on the humanitarian and medium-long-term needs of the newly displaced population, with a particular focus on two settlements (Nakivale and Rhino Camp).

2.2 Intended impact Since the outbreak of violent clashes in DRC and South Sudan and the consequent forced displacement of asylum seekers in Uganda, daily situation reports and updates have been shared by UNHCR, along with ad hoc emergency assessments on short-term needs at border level. However, A2015 partners have observed a lack of a thorough, comprehensive assessment tackling not only the short-term but also the longer-term needs of the newly displaced target group, as they are relocated to settlements within Northern and Southwestern Uganda. The lack of comprehensive evidence-based data and in-depth information on the new arrivals also impacts on the low level of visibility of the above-mentioned crisis, due to: i) lack of quality assessment data; ii) focus of the internal community on the current Ukraine crisis, which impeded advocacy efforts to advocate resources to protracted, equally impacting emergencies.

The proposed assessment will therefore serve as a basis for joint programme design and preparation work, which will enable A2015 partners to acquire reliable and timely data to develop a needs-driven, gap-filling multi-sectoral response as per each partner’s capacity. In parallel, as a scoping study, the assessment will give the opportunity to A2015 partners to scale up an influx-response programme through an integrated cooperation and broad programmatic strategy, which aims to focus on both in-country and cross-border innovative interventions. In line with this approach, the outcome of the assessment will consist of the creation of a joint-projects pipeline for the target region of influx, serving as a tool to enhance advocacy at civil society, government, and donor levels to allocate resources for a coordinated and effective response within the Ugandan Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework.