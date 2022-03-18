Research Terms of Reference: Cross-Sectoral Child Protection Assessment - Uganda UGA2109 (December 2021, Version 1)

2. Rationale

2.1 Background

Uganda is currently hosting more than 1.5 million refugees and asylum seekers, the largest number in the region9. Most have fled civil unrest and conflicts in neighbouring countries of South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Somalia, and Burundi. Refugee flows into Uganda are likely to continue due to ongoing conflicts, violent wars, unrest and human rights violations in neighbouring countries10. The majority of refugees and asylum seekers are children making up over 61% (900,000) of the total registered refugees in Uganda11.

According to the June 2021 the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) quarterly report on child protection, 41,211 children are unaccompanied or separated, more than 56,413 children are at risk of separation from parents and relatives, and over 15,102 children have been identified to be at risk of violence, abuse, neglect, child labour, early marriages and other risks12. Disabled children face heightened risks of abuse, poor access to child protection services and neglect. The report further indicates that the Child Protection (CP) sector has over 350 case workers and the current case worker to child ratio is at 1:89, falling significantly short of the global case worker to child ratio standards of 1:25.

Moreover, child protection concerns such as violence against children, teenage pregnancies, child labour and child marriage have been exacerbated by the impact of COVID-19 in Uganda13. The closure of schools, child friendly spaces and the suspension of group-based activities since March 2020 has negatively affected capabilities for case identification of children at risk and children’s overall positive development14.

To provide both refugee and host community children with specialized protection services there is a need for a coordinated and comprehensive effort among aid actors to ensure that all children of concern receive appropriate support in line with the national child protection system and guidelines, UNHCR’s Framework for the Protection of Children, SPHERE/Child Protection Minimum Standards in Humanitarian Action.

While partners in the Child Protection Sub-Working Group (CPSWG) are documenting and responding to CP concerns, there is a need to update and expand on the evidence-base currently underpinning the response. Much of the data currently informing the CPSWG partners is derived from mainly qualitative assessments focusing on one specific child protection concern or one geographic location. Partners thus expressed the need for a single, holistic assessment of child protection concerns and the effectiveness of services across the refugee response.

2.2 Intended impact

An assessment that includes comparable, statistically representative findings will provide valuable support to the CPSWG leads and their partners in their drafting of the Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2022 – 2025 as well as in advocacy and fundraising efforts. As co-chairs of the CPSWG, UNICEF and UNHCR expressed the urgent need for a more data-driven child protection response, as the lack of quantitative, robust data significantly hinders CPSWG ability to make effective funding appeals. The latest comprehensive CP assessment of all refugee areas was limited in scope, focusing on Violence Against Children (VAC) and stems from 2015. Partners report they frequently cite this document in their design of programmes and funding appeals, despite the information getting outdated. With the current drafting of the Refugee Response Plan 2022 – 2023 taking place in a context of significant funding cuts and increased need for prioritization by the partners, the findings from this assessment will enable to the CPSWG and its partners to develop more targeted programmes for the benefit of communities.