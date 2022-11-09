Research snapshot - Child friendly spaces: understanding effective implementation

This randomised controlled trial (RCT) in Uganda compared the effectiveness of two approaches to implementing Child Friendly Spaces (CFS) in the West Nile refugee response, finding strong evidence that both approaches can have immediate as well as longer-term psychosocial benefits for younger children and adolescents. However, they had limited impact on strengthening community capacities for child protection and MHPSS.

Findings indicate that funding should continue for delivery of CFS or similar interventions, while CFS should be transitioned into a wider programme of complementary and community-led services for sustained impact.

This snapshot contains key messages, findings, implications for humanitarian policymakers and practitioners and recommendations for further research.