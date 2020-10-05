Uganda + 1 more
Report on the Comprehensive Child Protection Assessment in Bidibidi Refugee Settlement - Bidibidi Child Protection Working Group 2020
Attachments
ABSTRACT
This report presents the findings of a comprehensive assessment of the situation of children in Bidibidi refugee settlement. The assessment was conducted by the child protection working group to identify protection risks in order to unearth the prevailing risks facing children in Bidibidi as well as identify the priority needs so as to inform the design and implementation of holistic child protection interventions that greatly leverage on the capacities of the community.