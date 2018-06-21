ReHoPE — Refugee and host population empowerment strategic framework - Uganda (June 2018)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The Refugee and Host Population Empowerment (ReHoPE) Strategic Framework is a transformative strategy and approach to bring together a wide range of stakeholders in a harmonised and cohesive manner to ensure more effective programming. It is a response to specific challenges faced in delivering protection and achieving social and economic development for both refugee and host communities. It supports the Government of Uganda’s integration of refugees into the National Development Plan II (NDPII, 2015/16–2019/20), through the Settlement Transformation Agenda (STA), thereby making refugees part and parcel of the development agenda of Uganda.

ReHoPE is a key component in the application of the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF), as stipulated in the New York Declaration on Refugees and Migrants (19 September 2016). It is a key building block of a comprehensive response to displacement in Uganda, led by the Government of Uganda and the United Nations (UN), in partnership with the World Bank, donors, development partners, national and international nongovernmental organisations (NGOs), civil society, and the private sector, among others. This approach to delivering protection and social and economic development is envisaged to equally serve all refugees while they are in Uganda as well as when they eventually return to their countries of origin. ReHoPE forms a critical component of Pillar Three of the Ugandan CRRF model, with its focus on resilience and selfreliance.

The principles of ReHoPE are reflected in various country partnership strategies. For example, they have been integrated into the UN Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF) 2016–20. UN agencies initiated the implementation of ReHoPE principles in 2016, building on the progressive rights environment and the settlement approach. Further development of the strategy to expand stakeholder engagement and ensure an area-based approach is being funded through the UN–World Bank Partnership Trust Fund.

This strategy outlines key objectives, challenges, and the process by which ReHoPE will foster a comprehensive response in refugee-hosting areas. Through nine core principles, ReHoPE will seek to address the humanitarian and development needs of refugee-hosting districts in Uganda, with key roles for all stakeholders based on their comparative advantage and on the principles of partnership.

Through the CRRF secretariat, there will be a focus on knowledge management, the development of harmonised tools and approaches, and implementation support to deliver on a comprehensive response to displacement impacts.