Regional Bureau for East And Horn of Africa, and the Great Lakes Region - Refugees, Asylum-Seekers, Refugee Returnees and IDPs (As of 31 March 2020)
The East and Horn of Africa and Great Lakes region is host to some 4.6 million refugees and asylum seekers, the majority (2.2 million) from South Sudan. A further 8.1 million people are internally displaced in the region, as a result of conflict and natural disasters. Some 126,900 refugees returned to their countries of origin in 2019, with 2020 figures to be provided in future updates.