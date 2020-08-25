Regional Bureau for East And Horn of Africa, and the Great Lakes Region - Global Refugee Forum Update (July 2020)

The GRF digital platform tracking database allows pledge making entities to submit online, on an ongoing basis, any progress towards the implementation of their pledges. It reveals that about 270 updates on pledges have been submitted globally. Out of these, 24 are related to EHAGL pledges – 11 are in planning stage while implementation progress has been reported on 13 pledges. They were submitted by 3 host governments (Ethiopia, Rwanda and Somalia) and 5 non-host government entities (ReDSS, Refugee Consortium of Kenya, Project Healthy Children, Africa Private Sector Coalition for Economic Inclusion and African Women Agribusiness Network).

Key next steps planned by the Regional Bureau will focus on:

Data collection, analysis and development of GRF regional reporting tools and products

Sustaining UNHCR country operations exchanges and follow-up with partners at regional level

Working with IGAD on the activation of the IGAD Support Platform