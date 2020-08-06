Refugees’ digital financial services (DFS) needs: Assessment of drivers, barriers, and solutions for use of digital financial services by refugees in Kenya and Uganda - July 2020

1.0 Executive summary

This section presents the key insights and recommendations from the assessment conducted in Kenya and Uganda refugee camps and settlements.

Refugee and host communities’ digital financial services needs

Main challenges faced by refugees and host communities in the uptake and usage of digital financial services were identified as:

• The need to align existing or new financial products to refugees’ and host communities’ financial needs. • Financial and digital illiteracy.

• Deepening digital capabilities. There is a need to own and upgrade mobile devices.

• Strengthening livelihoods to increase income.

• Making digital financial services more accessible and convenient to use