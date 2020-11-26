Refugee perception data in Uganda - November 2020

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

• The refugees surveyed tend to feel respected and welcomed in Uganda, and they trust aid and health providers to have their best interest at heart.

• Most of the refugees we spoke to say they are informed about the humanitarian assistance available, feel safe when accessing it, and feel it goes to those who need it most.

• However, over half of the respondents report that assistance does not meet their most important needs. Those in Kiryandongo and Kyaka II are most negative on this point.

• The respondents are also less positive about aid providers taking their opinions into account – with the exception of Bidi Bidi, Palorinya, and Rhino Camp, where a majority felt they had been consulted.

• While most people are aware of how to provide feedback on the humanitarian assistance they receive, female-headed households are less positive on this point.

• A majority of the refugees we spoke to say they have access to livelihood opportunities, although this is largely restricted to agricultural income- generating activities.

• Despite the findings being more positive in 2020 compared to previous years, the change of methodology for data collection likely played a role in the overall improvement rather than the change in the refugees’ perceptions. More details in the section Challenges and Limitations section at the end of the document.