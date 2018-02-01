01 Feb 2018

Refugee Markets Brief - The power of markets to support refugee economic opportunities in West Nile, Uganda

Report
from Mercy Corps
Published on 31 Dec 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.12 MB)

Overview

Spending and investment by South Sudanese refugees displaced to the West Nile region of Uganda is beginning to drive growth. Increases in the number of businesses and overall revenue in local refugee settlements demonstrate the growing contribution of these individuals to emerging local markets. At the same time, an influx of humanitarian actors are providing in-kind food assistance and direct delivery of livelihood support, strategies which undercuts the development of key markets needed to support refugee and host community livelihoods over the coming years. There is consistent evidence that West Nile’s marketplaces have the capacity to support cash transfers, which generate local revenue and increase refugee business investments. But transitioning to a greater use of cash transfers is just a starting point. Aid agencies must support demand-driven livelihoods opportunities and growth in weak markets, working with local businesses and market institutions to improve refugee and host community households’ ability to earn an income. To advance these efforts, the Department for International Development (DFID) has funded Mercy Corps, Palladium, and DanChurchAid (DCA) to implement the ReHope project. Taking a market systems development approach, the project’s strategy involves channelling coupons for partial subsidies on improved seeds through local agro-dealers, improving agro-dealers’ ability to access quality inputs from national seed companies, promoting land sharing between refugees and host communities, and working with produce trading companies to attract them to the area and assist in developing agent networks. By leveraging the power of markets, these strategies aim to generate durable income opportunities in refugee areas and greater value for money on aid investments. In the first growing season, willingness of refugee farmers to invest in seeds was strong, with 76% of coupon recipients following through to purchase inputs.

Partner agro-dealers also expanded their businesses in the refugee settlements and reported a growth in sales of unsubsidized inputs.

Based on these initial project findings, this brief calls for a continued transition away from in-kind aid to an approach that emphasizes partnerships with local businesses, reductions of subsidies and demand-driven, market-based, livelihoods support. This shift requires a combination of market systems development and humanitarian expertise, longer term funding strategies to strengthen local markets, and investments to understand long-run program impacts on markets and households.

