A refugee-led organization steps up to support refugees during the COVID-19 pandemic in Uganda

“It takes the concerted efforts of everyone to help others,” says John Jal Dak, a young South Sudanese refugee in Uganda, who founded and leads the non-governmental organization (NGO) Youth Social Advocacy Team (YSAT).

Mr. Dak and his team work hard to build the relationship between the refugees and host communities as well as to empower young people with life skills and give them a platform for their voices to be heard. He says that “helping the community is also helping yourself”.

