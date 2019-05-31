31 May 2019

Refugee health report Uganda - March 2019

Report
from Government of Uganda, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 03 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.7 MB)

Health & Nutrition key highlights

In Adjumani district, 185 measles cases, inclusive of nine (4.9%) refugees have so far been reported and managed in Adjumani district from 01 February to 31 March 2019. A Total of seven deaths, including a one year old refugee child, has so far been reported (case fatality rate of 3.8%). The cumulative attack rate for the district is 50 measles cases per 100,000 population.
Following achievement of 27,907 (95% ) and 31,527 (92%) coverage for measles and polio vaccination during the first round of the multi-antigen vaccination campaign in February 2019 respectively, the second round of multi-antigen vaccination campaign was conducted in Imvepi and Rhino camp refugee settlements from Friday 29th March to Sunday 31st March.
Infants and children 6- 59 months received BCG, Polio, DPT, Hepatitis B, Heamophillus Influenza B and those that missed the first round received measles vaccination.
Measures put in place to control the outbreak included: cases management in health facilities for detecting the cases; health education in health facilities and community sensitization; active and passive search for measles cases; vitamin A supplementation of all children aged 6 –59 months; targeted immunization of all children aged 6 – 59 months in affected sub counties; and, multi- antigen vaccination campaign in refugee settlement for children aged 6 – 59 months with coverage of 96%; and routine immunization continued in all immunizing facilities for children aged 6 -12 months

