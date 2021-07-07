Refugee Economies Programme: Activities and Impact 2016-2021

This report provides an overview of the work of the Refugee Economies Programme during the last five years. Its aim is to offer accessible summaries of the Programme’s publications and other activities. It highlights the ways in which the Programme has collaborated with other organisations in order to ensure its research has impact. And – above all – it thanks all of the many contributors to this research during that period, including the 290 research assistants who worked with the Programme in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Uganda, without whom all the work would not have been possible.

ABOUT THE PROGRAMME

Refugees and forced displacement are among the defining issues of our time. Every year, conflict and persecution cause millions of people to flee their homes and communities. In the context of climate change and the economic legacy of COVID-19, numbers will increase. Meanwhile, the willingness of countries – rich and poor – to receive refugees is threatened by rising populist nationalism. This creates a major policy challenge: how to create sustainable forms of refugee protection, which can enable a growing number of displaced people to access their full range of human rights.