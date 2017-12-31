Rapid woodfuel assessment 2017 baseline for the Bidibidi settlement, Uganda: Woodfuel supply/demand and scenarios for improving access to energy and reducing environmental degradation
Executive summary
Uganda is host to more than 1 million refugees who have fled famine, conflict and insecurity in the neighbouring countries of Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan. The recent influx of refugees from South Sudan prompted one of Uganda’s most severe humanitarian emergencies and led to the establishment of the Bidibidi settlement in Yumbe District in August 2016. The Bidibidi settlement is now the world’s largest refugee-hosting area, with 272 206 refugees settled on a land area of approximately 250 km2 in a total assigned area of 798 km2 . The Bidibidi refugee settlement constitutes more than half the population of the host district, Yumbe (484 822 people). It has increased pressure on the environment due to tree felling for settlement establishment and to meet ongoing household demand for woodfuel for cooking and heating.
FAO and UNHCR initiated a joint rapid woodfuel assessment in March 2017 to determine the supply and demand of woodfuel resources in the area. The assessment had three components: 1) an assessment of woodfuel demand; 2) an assessment of woodfuel supply; and 3) the identification of interlinkages, gaps, opportunities and alternative scenarios. Data and information were obtained through a desk review of existing documents, field surveys, and remote sensing analysis.
Main findings
Fuelwood consumption. Average fuelwood consumption for cooking/heating in the Bidibidi settlement is estimated at 20.5 kg of air-dried wood per household per day, or 3.5 kg per person per day. For the purposes of the assessment, daily fuelwood consumption was assumed to remain constant over the year with no seasonal variations. Although only a minor share of fuelwood is used for heating, average daily fuelwood consumption of 3.5 kg per day is considered quite high in comparison with similar situations. For example, estimates in the literature of fuelwood consumption for cooking in displacement settings range from 0.7 kg to 3 kg per person per day. The rate of fuelwood consumption for the total population of 272 206 refugees is estimated at about 952 tonnes per day, which amounts to approximately 347 480 tonnes of fuelwood per year. Given that the settlement was opened a little more than seven months before the assessment, fuelwood consumption to March 2017 was estimated at 199 920 tonnes. The food rations of refugees include mainly maize and beans, with beans especially requiring a long cooking time. The household survey showed that few (3 percent) of the refugees use charcoal for cooking, and charcoal consumption between August 2016 and March 2017 was estimated at 672 tonnes, equivalent to 3 360 tonnes of fuelwood.
Mixed use of traditional and fuel-efficient stoves. It was observed that many refugees use wet/green wood, which increases the volume of fuelwood consumed. Although more than half (56 percent) of households use the traditional 3-stone fire for cooking, the survey showed that the use of fuel-efficient stoves is not new to the Bidibidi refugees: 43 percent of refugee households use improved mud stoves and have knowledge of and skills in their construction. The adoption of fuel-efficient stoves appears to be lower in the host community than in the refugee community.
Heavy burden on women. The burden of fuelwood collection in the Bidibidi settlement falls entirely on women. Women make an average of four trips per week to collect fuelwood, and they face a number of constraints and risks. They carry heavy loads of green wood, which they sometimes use before it dries. Women and girls are exposed to multiple dangers as they walk long distances to fetch fuelwood, including attack by wild animals and assault and rape by members of both the host and refugee communities. The shared use of natural resources overall has had an impact on social relations, causing tensions and conflicts between the host and refugee communities.
Woody biomass also sustains other uses. Refugees have cut woody biomass to build shelters and other household structures. According to measurements obtained in the field, households used, on average, approximately 0.9 m3 of wood poles for construction. The Office of the Prime Minister estimated the volume of woody biomass used for this purpose by the settlement’s estimated 101 500 households in the area at 91 350 m3 , which equates to 63 945 tonnes (assuming an average wood density of 700 kg per m3).
Biomass stock, growth and land use/land cover. The total aboveground biomass stock was estimated at 734 614 tonnes (air-dried) within the settlement boundary and at 1 617 953 tonnes when a buffer area within 5 km of the settlement boundary is included. Most aboveground biomass is in open woodland, although closed woodland also contributes significant amounts despite their relatively small area. The combined use of field measurement, land-use descriptors and analysis of radar and optical data enabled the mapping of land-use/land-cover features in the Bidibidi settlement and provided estimates of biomass for each land-use/land-cover class.