Rapid Needs Assessment Amongst Newly Arrived Refugees - Southwest and West Nile, Uganda, August 2022

INTRODUCTION

Since late March 2022, the UgandaDemocratic Republic of Congo (DRC) border has seen high levels of displacement due to the escalation of violence in North Kivu province. In parallel, the caseload of South-Sudanese arrivals to the West Nile region has increased since January 2022 due to ethnic clashes, persecution, insecurity, cattle raids, and environmental factors (e.g., flooding and drought).

As of 11 August 2022, 92,338 new arrivals were recorded in Uganda in 2022, of which 60,756 arrived from DRC and 28,289 from South Sudan.2 The individuals crossing the border are generally received in reception and holding centres before being relocated to the established settlements (see box in page 4). At the time of this assessment, 26,907 individuals were being hosted in collection points, transit, holding, and reception centres. Most of them resided in the South and mid-West of Uganda (22,615 individuals from DRC), while 4,292 people, coming from South Sudan, were hosted in the West Nile.

This large and continuous refugee influx, along with the lack of additional funding to meet the growth in needs amongst the refugee community, has further stretched the already limited humanitarian services available at reception and holding centres. Making essential services accessible and meeting the short and long-term needs of the most vulnerable is therefore critical.

In order to gain an in-depth understanding of the ongoing influx for an effective response to the refugee crisis, Alliance 2015 members (ACTED, Ayuda en Acción, CESVI, Welthungerhilfe - WHH - and) led a multisectoral rapid needs assessment (RNA) on the humanitarian and medium long-term needs of the newly displaced population in the refugee settlements (RS) of Nakivale and Rhino Camp, where the majority of asylum seekers are being settled. The assessment, which was funded by the Alliance 2015 New Initiatives Fund (ANIF) and technically conducted by IMPACT's REACH Initiative, was rolled out between 26 July and 15 August, 2022 using qualitative and quantitative data collection techniques, and aimed at:

Understanding movement intentions and push/pull factors of new arrivals between countries of origin and Uganda, and between holding and collection centres (HC or CC) and refugee settlements; Recording the most urgent needs of newly arrived refugees in Nakivale and Rhino Camp (particularly, food security, WASH, and energy-related needs); Understanding medium-long term livelihoods-related needs of newly arrived refugees in Nakivale and Rhino Camp; Understanding gaps in current service provision to new arrivals residing in Nakivale and Rhino Camp.

KEY FINDINGS

Demographics - The refugees recently arrived in Uganda and interviewed for the current assessment are mainly composed of working-age farmers with no or low levels of education. - Almost a third of households have at least one member with disabilities or a chronic illness.

Push and Pull Factors

Ongoing conflict and political instability in DRC and South Sudan are the most frequently reported factors driving displacement.

An additional cause of displacement relevant for South Sudan reported by key informants (KIs) and 4% of refugees interviewed in Rhino Camp is natural disasters, particularly floods that jeopardise people's means for survival and put their families' lives at risk.

In order to consider returning to their country of origin, refugees from South Sudan voiced (more clearly than refugees from DRC) that not only the security situation is pivotal, but also the employment opportunities and the quality of public services available.

In line with this, some refugees from South Sudan move from holding centres to the refugee settlements with the hope of accessing higher standards of living and improve their household situation. In contrast, for refugees coming from DRC, moving to a settlement is perceived as a last resort. This may be because the conflict or the intensity of conflict that caused new arrivals from DRC to move is more recent.

Most Urgent Needs