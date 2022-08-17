Rapid Market Assessment of Five Value Chains in Nakivale Refugee Settlement and Host Community Isingiro District, August 2022

Approach

❖ AIMS – Approach for Inclusive Market Systems was used to select the value chains with:

The highest opportunities for inclusive growth

Most relevant for the target groups

Interventions that have a higher feasibility to stimulate change

Value Chains Yielded

❖ The Rapid Market Assessment (RMA) is of five (5) value chains that include:

Textiles Production Handicrafts Production Soap Production Plastic Waste Management Aquaculture

Insights

❖ There is limited information among the refugees who have low negotiating power because they lack information on prevailing market prices and alternative markets that can be accessed.

❖ In order to build sustainable livelihoods amongst refugee communities, Market-based interventions are best facilitated through the development and enhancement of market linkages between refugees and host communities.

❖ Sustainable and scalable economic opportunities can only be obtained by leveraging services and value chains that are exportable out of the settlement and refugee hosting areas into national and regional markets.

❖ It is better to set up large scale opportunities, such as agro-processing, in the host community, and source agro-produce from the refugee settlements (in addition to the larger quantities sourced from host community) through a network of refugee aggregation businesses

❖ Well-designed risk guarantee mechanisms do work in incentivizing private sector players to invest in difficult environments (refugees hosting areas). This is more sustainable than using grants.