Protection analysis: impact of COVID-19 measures on PSNs in refugee communities in Uganda - May 2020

1,423,740 Refugees and asylum seekers as of April 2020

3% Refugees aged 60+

15% Global population estimated to have a disability

Background

The Persons with Specific Needs (PSN) sub working group is a collective of over 20 organisations including UN agencies, NGOs, Disabled Peoples Organizations (DPOs), and Government (Ministry of Gender,

Labour and Social Development and Office of the Prime Minister) which regularly meets within the Uganda refugee coordination model to discuss issues relevant to refugees with specific needs, with a particular focus on persons with disabilities and older persons.

The group’s objective is to strengthen coordination and collaboration between partners working with PSNs, with the aim to mainstream disability and ageing in programmes for refugees and host communities, and to advocate for the inclusion of refugees in national frameworks and policies for older persons and persons with disabilities.

Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ugandan government implemented a number of containment measures: starting in the 3rd week of March, borders, schools, places of worship were closed, inter-settlement movements, public and private forms of transport were banned and a night time curfew was imposed.

According to WHO, 15% of the global population is estimated to have a disability (WHO/World Bank, World Report on Disability, 2011). COVID-19 restrictions have created significant barriers for this population within refugee settlements in Uganda. To highlight these challenges, in April 2020 the PSN SWG members started to collect evidence from a range of sources on the specific impact of the COVID-19 crisis and containment measures on PSNs within refugee communities in Uganda.