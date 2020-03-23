Property, drugs destroyed as floods ravage Njeru Health Centre

By DERICK KISSA

Drugs and several property worth millions of shillings were destroyed after a rainstorm wrecked Njeru Health Centre IIII in Buikwe District. The rainstorm which also affected the neighbouring households struck on Saturday night, forcing flood water to enter offices and stores, destroying all drugs and other property.

The storm also destroyed the maternity ward, outpatient department and laboratory. Njeru Health Centre III serves over 30 villages in Njeru Municipality. By the time this reporter visited the health centre on Sunday afternoon, all nurses had abandoned the place and there was no single patient. Mr Jamir Ogutu, one of the residents in Namwezi Zone said the health facility usually gets flooded whenever it rains heavily.

“We almost get all services from that health centre but the problem is that, whenever it rains, it gets flooded and today, all things are soaked in water,” Mr Ogutu said. Ms Rhona Naikobe, the officer in charge of the facility who was away by the time of the floods, said she was shocked to see the entire compound flooded.

She said most drugs and book records had been destroyed.

“The rainstorm has affected us so much this time round because it has destroyed some medicine, all rooms and offices are flooded and when patients come now they cannot be treated,” she said.

She said her team had already made assessment report which would be shared with the town clerk for any possible assistance.