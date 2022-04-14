Project Highlights: Desert locust impact assessment in Uganda

Objective: To determine the impact of the desert locust invasion on the livelihoods and food security of people in Acholi, Karamoja, Lango and Teso subregions.

Key partners: Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries (MAAIF), Office of the Prime Minister and the World Food Programme.

Beneficiaries reached: Desert locust-affected households in targeted subregions and 42 MIAAF staff and district agriculture officers.

Activities implemented:

• Conducted a detailed assessment of the impact of desert locust on livelihoods and food security, using a sample size of 5 850 households across 23 affected districts in Acholi, Elgon, Karamoja, Lango and Teso subregions.

• Held a multi-stakeholder inter-disciplinary analysis workshop in November 2020 which informed the preliminary findings of the assessment.

• Disseminated assessment results through digital platforms between February and April 2021, prior to the publishing of the final assessment report in September 2021.

• Organized a National Preparedness Dialogue in November 2021 with 120 representatives from technical line ministries, bilateral partners, international organizations and civil society.

• Engaged the University of Greenwich’s Natural Resources Institute to train 42 MAAIF staff and district agriculture officers in the control of quelea birds in response to the July/August 2021 invasion which took place in areas previously impacted by desert locust.

Results:

• Guided the prioritization of areas affected by desert locust for FAO’s response, particularly livelihood protection and early recovery interventions.

• Enabled strategic coordination with other stakeholders providing additional food security and livelihoods assistance.

• Contributed towards renewed engagement around a disaster risk management bill in Uganda and the need to revitalize platforms to facilitate multi-stakeholder coordination for current and future threats to food security and livelihoods.