Progress on the Making Cities Sustainable and Resilient Action - Issue 2, May - August 2018

Cities in focus: Asuncion and Kampala

The City of Asunción began implementing the CRPT in 2017 and is seeking to align the Tool’s main outcome, the Actions for Resilience, with the existing PLAN ASU VIVA that sets out the ongoing processes and programmes within the city. The Mayor of the Paraguayan capital, Mario Ferreiro, highlighted that having a ‘clear diagnosis’ of risks in the city and an in-depth picture of resilience measures is a major challenge. Through the partnership with UN-Habitat and under the MCRS action, the city has already made major advances in gathering this information from across the city by working with numerous departments within the local government as well as public and private operators providing basic services. The city is currently conducting a diagnosis against UN-Habitat’s benchmarks and articulating actions.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) had been engaged in a series of capacity building exercises on disaster risk reduction and has completed their self-assessment on disaster resilience building progress using the Disaster Resilience Scorecard for Cities. The Scorecard has helped KCCA to identify potential areas of improvement and informed the development of a disaster risk reduction (DRR) action plan. On August 9, 2018, more than 140 stakeholders from local government agencies, academia, NGOs, donor agencies, vulnerable groups, media and private sector, gathered to review the draft DRR action plan and priorities for disaster risk management for Kampala City. Hon. Beti Olive Namisango Kamya, Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, affirmed that DRR is in the political radar as it is closely linked to the development issues. She called all stakeholders to be engaged in refining DRR action plans and its implementation to reduce the vulnerability of the city.