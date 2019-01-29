Press Statement to Update public on Cholera outbreak in Kampala Capital City - 25 January 2019

The Ministry of Health would like to inform the general public that as of Wednesday 25th January 2019, one new suspected Cholera cases was registered in Kampala Capital City. The suspected case was from Kasanga, Makindye Division. Currently, there are two admitted cases (1 from Kaboowa and 1 from Kasanga) in the isolation unit at China- Uganda Friendship Hospital, Naguru who have improved and will be discharged in coming days.

From the time of onset of the outbreak on 2nd January 2019, 41 suspected cases of which 18 cases have been confirmed with cholera have been registered.

Unfortunately, there were also two cholera deaths that occurred from the community because the families did not seek treatment.

So far a total of 37 discharges were made from the isolation unit while 77 contacts were listed for follow up. Thirty-seven of the contacts completed the 9-day follow up while 40 contacts remain under watch. Most (18/41 cholera suspects) of the reported cholera cases have come from Kaboowa in Rubaga division. However there have some cases reported from surrounding areas of Kampala City.

These areas are: Banda Zone B3, Luzira Kamwanyi, Ndeba-Kironde, Katagwe Kamila Subconty Luwero District, Kisenyi Zone in Central Division, Lusaka Zone, Bukasa and Namuwongo in Mankidye, Mulimira – Bukoto and Mbuya Zone5 in Nakawa, Kireka B and Namboole Kito in Kiira Municipality Wakiso District, Kabowa in Lubaga Division.

Given the vigilance exihibited by the stakeholders (communities, KCCA, local leaders, MOH etc ), the outbreak is on the decline, however, more efforts are needed to consolidate the achievements.

Cholera is a serious acute infectious disease characterized by watery diarrhea and vomiting and kills a person within hours. It is transmitted by the fecal-oral route by ingesting food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. Cholera is spread through eating and drinking food contaminated with feaces of an infected person.

Symptoms of Cholera include;

• Acute diarrhea

• Dehydration arising from loss of water and fluids in the body

• Vomiting

• General body weakness

Individuals at high risk of Cholera include; those with inadequate sanitation facilities, lack of access to safe water and poor personal and domestic hygiene.

Though it spreads quickly, Cholera is a preventable and treatable disease.Prevention is done through ensuring the following measures: access to clean water and construction and use of latrines at community level; hand washing with water soap and other protective hygiene practices; good infection control in treatment facilities is essential to prevent spread of infection.

In the wake of the current Cholera outbreak, with support from KCCA, UNICEF, Uganda Red Cross, MSF and other partners, Ministry of Health is carrying out the following interventions;

• Distribution of aqua tabs and cholera kits to communities in Kawempe, Nakawa and Makindye Divisions

• 50 discharge/Hygiene kits worth UGX 3,855,850 were delivered to communities in areas affected by the outbreak

• Radio talk shows and door to door sensitization of communities on Cholera

• Distribution of IEC materials on Cholera to the affected communities and health facilities

• Intensified case management and surveillance of Cholera cases where by upto 77 contacts were followed and traced

• Under a joint operation in Kalerwe market, officials impounded market dwellers who were selling fruits and vegetables under unhygienic conditions

• Under the SCAP100 project, National Water and Sewage Cooperation (NWSC) will install 700 prepaid water points in Kampala. The users will pay 75 UGX. per jerry can. (25 for maintenance and 50 for profit). Initially, 300 Water points will be installed this month

• Solid waste clean ups conducted in Nakawa and Kawempe Divisions and currently ongoing in Makindye Division

The Ministry of Health would like to appeal to the general public to;

Boil all drinking water or add Chlorine “water guard or aquatab” 2. Open the water drainage channels around your homes and drain stagnant water 3. Wash your hands with soap and clean water after using the toilet and before eating food 4. Cook food thoroughly and eat it while still hot. Always wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly with clean water before eating them, and where possible peel before eating 6. Avoid eating cold food or drinking fluids packed in used plastic bottles or ‘buveera’ 7. Collect water for household use from National Water and Sewage Cooperation (NWSC) taps and avoid water from wells or springs because they may be contaminated by disease causing organisms 8. Seek early treatment from the nearest Health Facility upon onset of symptoms Uganda has a five-year strategic plan (2017-2022) to prevent, control and proceed on Cholera elimination. This plan incorporates all the necessary interventions that will ensure Uganda is Cholera free.

The public is further urged to be vigilant and report any suspected Cholera cases to the nearest health facility, or call our toll-free line on 0800-100-066.

Ministry of Health would like to appreciate all its partners who work tirelessly to ensure that the Cholera outbreak is contained.

I thank you,

For God and My Country

Hon. Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu State Minister for Health for Primary Health Care