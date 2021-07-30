President Museveni, new UN envoy discuss conservation, refugees

“We have got 1.6 million refugees whom you are feeding, but they are cutting our trees... We can work with our people on alternative energy such as biogas.”

President Yoweri Museveni has received letters of credence from the new UN Resident Co-ordinator to Uganda, Susan Namondo Ngongi, at a ceremony held at State House Entebbe.

Museveni welcomed Namondo, with whom they discussed issues of mutual interest between Uganda and the UN, particularly environmental conservation and refugees.

“One area you can look at is the environment. This part of the world is very fertile with lots of water and a nice climate. When Europeans came, they said we had too much rain and water in swamps and started planting water drying species. A culture some of our people inherited by cultivating in the wetlands. Now, we want to reverse that,” he said.

The President said in some cases, they may have to pay compensation to people who were misled by governments to leave the swamps while those who willingly invaded wetlands would be chased out.

“These swamps are tributaries of the Nile but with aquatic species. Those misled by governments and colonialists, we shall have to compensate them, but for those who intentionally invaded swamps and forests we shall just chase them out of these places. We shall not take them to prison but they will get no compensation. Uganda is very fertile and can support a large part of Africa in terms of food and raw materials, we want to stop this sacrilege,” the President said.

ON REFUGEES

The President also singled out the issue of refugees in relation to land, relief, alternative energy and education.

“We have got 1.6 million refugees whom you are feeding, but they are cutting our trees. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres came and organised fundraising and got money for one or two roads in refugee areas which is good. However, we need another form of energy other than biomass. We can work with our people on alternative energy such as biogas,” he said.

The President said if refugees get relief, the issue of energy is solved and water and education provided, they will be happy. He also urged the UN to have a policy of pre-fabricated shelter to avoid the use of trees.

Namondo, a Cameroonian, on her part, pledged to work for the continued support from the UN to Uganda especially in achieving the country’s sustainable development goals (SDGs).

“My job here is to work with all colleagues and see how to support your development plans,” she said.