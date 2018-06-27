27 Jun 2018

Power to the Farmers: Climate Information and Early Warnings to Save Lives and Build Resilience in Uganda

Report
from UN Development Programme
Published on 19 Jun 2018 View Original

In 2017, a serious drought across the Horn of Africa threatened water security, ruined crops, and worsened chronic hunger in Kenya, Somalia, and South Sudan.

Even Africa’s breadbasket – Uganda – wasn’t spared; the country’s lush pastureland and verdant fields were replaced with browned fields and dry red clay, leaving over nine million Ugandans in need of food aid.

The drought underscored the urgent need to bolster resilience and improve lives and livelihoods.

In a particularly timely effort, the Government of Uganda embarked on an ambitious mission to modernise its weather, water, and climate monitoring systems, in an attempt to forestall future humanitarian disasters even when expected rains do not come.

View the photo-story on Exposure

