Pain as mudslide victims await government resettlement

By FRED WAMBEDE & PHEOBE MASONGOLE

Bududa- More than two months since disaster struck the mountainous Bududa District, the residents are yet to be resettled. And to some, the experience is painful.

Bunambutye Sub-county, Bulambuli District, should be their new home starting February next year after the October 11 mudslides left them homeless and vulnerable.

More than 40 people died and several went missing from the tragedy.

Yet in 2010, disaster struck the same district, killing more than 350 dead in Nametsi.

The government then moved to acquire land for resettlement although it has been marred in controversy.

The land in question, which is more than 2,800 acres, was acquired in 2013 to resettle landslide victims in Mt Elgon region.

Mr Geoffrey Mukuwa, one of the victims, says resettlement programme is going on at slow pace yet they are homeless.

“When President Museveni visited, he told us the resettlement will start immediately but the process is too slow. We fear, this might be the same story they have been singing whenever a disaster occurs,” Mr Mukuwa said.

Inadequacy

Most of the victims of recent mudslides are now living with their relatives after they abandoned the camps over lack of enough food and shelter.

Majority have gone back to their homes, which had been declared risky while others are still staying in the temporary tents erected by government and other agencies.

Another victim, Ms Lydia Buteme, 56, said many of the displaced victims have started building their houses in the areas deemed landslide prone because they are tired of waiting on the government.

When Daily Monitor visited the scene, the building belonging Mr Junior Suume, which was destroyed, had been reconstructed and locals were seen building houses a few metres away from landslide scene.

Mr Nasinairi Nasasa, the vice chairperson of Bukalasi Sub-county said the victims are willing to be relocated but appealed to government to speed up the process.

“The government should also consider first settling the conflicts on the land as quickly as possible before ferrying the victims to the area,” he said.

Some residents still claim ownership of said the land and have since advised the landslide victims not to accept relocation until they have been compensated.

They said the government illegally acquired their land from the land grabbers. This allegation is vehemently denied by government.

However, Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the head of communications in the office of the Prime Minister, said the resettlement plans are on-going and soon the victims will be relocated.

“Everything is set and going on as scheduled to meet the deadline. The building materials storage containers and building materials including cement, sand, aggregate stones, among others have been delivered,” Mr Mucunguzi said.

He said the registration of landslide victims started in Bududa District, where more than 500 households will be considered for the first phase of resettlement out of 900 set be moved.

The other remaining 400 households will be selected from other districts, which include Namisindwa, Bulambuli, Manafwa and Sironko, with each allocated 100 households.

He explained that the construction of 900 houses on Bunambutye land is going on.

The resettlement scheme is being developed on three plots onPlot 94 measuring 270 acres (250 houses), Plot 157, which is 918 acres (650 houses), while Plot 198 measuring 1,688 acres will be reserved for mechanised agricultural production.

However, some victims said government should verify registration and verification exercise before implementation to avoid future errors.

However, Mr Asuman Kolongolo, the Bukalasi Sub-county NRM chairperson said the government should allow victims to visit the land before their official relocation.

Mr John Baptist Nambeshe MP Manjiya County said government should not force people to be relocated to the land that has conflicts.

However, Mr Hillary Onek Minister of Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, maintains that resettlement of the victims to Bunambutye will go on as planned.