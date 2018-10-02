OPM-UNHCR Verification Exercise: Update, 28 September 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

The ongoing verification of refugees in Uganda that started on 1 st March 2018, verified a total of 44,241 individuals last week bringing the total as of 28th September 2018 to 1,019,987. This represents 70.6% of the estimated target of 1.4 million registered refugees. The highest daily output was 10,344 individuals verified in a single day last week.

On Wednesday 26th September, verification by OPM and UNHCR teams crossed the one million mark confirming this exercise as the largest undertaken in the region.

By Friday 28th September, the verification was completed in Palorinya hence the team will be focusing next week on mobile verification in prisons and hospitals in Moyo. The highest turnout was noted in Zone 1 with 97% of residents verified while the lowest was in Zone 3 – Dongo West where only 56% were verified out of the initial target. In total, 118,809 individuals were verified representing 73% of the target. Data migration will be initiated in preparation for the roll-out of proGres V4 for continuous registration. The new food collection procedures will come into effect during the next distribution cycle after rollout of proGres v4 from the 8 th of October.

In Bidibidi, verification was completed in Zone 2 on 25th September where 47,939 individuals were verified, slightly exceeding the initial target. The exercise started in Zone 1 the following day with a low turnout due to the ongoing food distribution for the scheduled villages. A large turnout is anticipated for the week of 1st October as a result of intensified mobilization and the end of the distribution cycle.

Verification in the Pagirinya settlement of Adjumani is nearly completed. However, a major storm on Friday night resulted in significant damage to the four rubb halls, furniture and equipment. As only one day is remaining for absentee verification the processes will be moved to the Base Camp. So far, 97% of the target population of Pagirinya has been verified. The team will move to the upcoming site of Agojo next week.

Urban verification in Kampala is ongoing. The main nationalities that have been verified during the week are Somali, SouthSudanese and Congolese. The schedule for the remainder of the exercise was communicated and mobilization has been intensified with the involvement of community leaders resulting in an increased turnout. Litigation continued to be the main bottleneck due to limited number of data entry staff. OPM will be deploying 3 staff to address the challenge in the coming week.