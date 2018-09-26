OPM-UNHCR Verification Exercise: Update, 21 September 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

The ongoing verification of refugees in Uganda that started on 1 st March 2018 has verified a total of 49,213 individuals last week bringing the total as of 21st September 2018 to 975,680, representing 67.5% of the estimated target of 1.4 million registered refugees. With four teams still in operation, the highest daily output for the week was 11,611 individuals verified in a single day.

In Bidibidi, verification continued at the Zone 2 (FDP 1) site. Ten staff were redeployed from the recently concluded verification exercise in Arua to reinforce the team. The team also received the support of the Associate Data Management Officer from Adjumani for three days. With the additional capacity, the team was able process over 3,000 individuals on 20 and 21 September 2018 given the consistent high turnout. However, a large number of households needed to be channeled through the Litigation desk owing to requests to add newborns and family members. 14,118 individuals were verified in Bidibidi, out of which 1,894 (13%) were newborns and 5,824 (41%) were family members added to existing households. Due to the high turnout, the team will remain at the Zone 2 site for an extra day. The start date for the next site has been postponed from 24th to 27th September.

In Adjumani, the verification exercise commenced in Pagirinya. For three days, the team verified over 4,000 individuals per day, reaching 4,437 on 19 September 2018, the highest number processed by any team in a single day. Although the turnout was large, the crowd was well managed. An automated system is used to generate appointments for refugees for the following day whenever the processing capacity for the day has been reached. An assessment was conducted for the next verification site,

Agojo, and preparations for the site will commence next week.

In Palorinya, the verification exercise is coming to its final stages in the last site, Dongo West. Following a final round of mobilization for all villages, the team saw an increase in the turnout, including a larger number of students.

Verification continued into its second week in Kampala. On 19 September 2018, a delegation of donors visited the site and were briefed on the verification process. Six staff were redeployed from Arua to support the team. To increase awareness of the exercise, a community mobilization taskforce was formed to develop a comprehensive outreach strategy.

In preparation for the rollout of continuous registration using proGres v4, OPM and UNHCR staff from Kyangwali and Kiryandongo in the Midwest received training, equipment and on-site support. Additionally, new food/cash assistance procedures using the Global Distribution Tool (GDT) were deployed in Bidibidi Zone 4.