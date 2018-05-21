OPM-UNHCR Verification Exercise: Update, 18 May 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

The ongoing verification of refugees in Uganda that started on 1 st March 2018, has verified a total of 272,642 individuals as of 18 th May 2018, representing 19% of the estimated target of 1.4 million registered refugees. The highest daily output was reached with 7,901 individuals verified in a single day last week.

During last week the verification concluded in the three settlements of Impevi, Nakivale and Palabek. The last days of the exercise in these settlements focused on providing grace periods to verify absentees from all sites within a settlement. The turnout varied but was generally high, however there was a marked increase in cases requiring litigation for matters of family reunification, activation and add-on babies all three locations. Verification has so far been concluded in Oruchinga, Lobule, Imvepi, Nakivale and Palabek.

The verification continued in the remaining three settlements of Kiryandongo (Youth Centre FDP), Adjumani (Maaji FDP) and Bidibidi where the activities concluded in FDP4 Zone5 and started in FDP2, the last verification site in the Zone. In Maaji, the enrollment for cash with Postbank using biometrics started successfully during the week. The teams are keeping a flexible approach to scheduling according to capacity and levels of turnout with absentees from previous sites especially in Bidibidi being accommodated.

Prioritization of persons with specific needs (PSN) is done in all sites. Meetings by UNHCR and OPM with various stakeholders were held particularly in locations that were concluded as well as discussions on the way forward for subsequent sites where field visits were also conducted. The week also witnessed a visit by the US Ambassador to Uganda, H.E Deborah R. Malac to the verification site in Impevi and was taken through a comprehensive tour observing each step of the process in detail. With regard to staffing, a new Associate Operation Data Management Officer and a Registration Officer joined the team in Bidibidi.