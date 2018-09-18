OPM-UNHCR Verification Exercise: Update, 14 September 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

The ongoing verification of refugees in Uganda that started on 1 st March 2018, has verified a total of 30,060 individuals last week bringing the total as of 14th September 2018 to 930,530. This represents 64.4% of the estimated target of 1.4 million registered refugees. The highest daily output was 7,924 individuals verified in a single day last week.

Verification was completed in all the southwest settlements on 14th September, following the conclusion of the exercise in Kyaka II. While the initial target population was 43,052 individuals, the verification team also processed new arrivals (1st March – 13th July 2018) in order to maximize resources and ensure all residents of the settlement receive food assistance. As a result, the total population of Kyaka II currently stands at 55,852 persons. OPM will continue the registration of all new arrivals in proGres V4 and BIMS.

Meanwhile verification started in Kampala, and during the first week, a mix of nationalities that are small in numbers were scheduled. As the turnout has been relatively low, the information campaign will be scaled up and the daily schedule revised upwards. Six experienced staff will join the team from Arua as of next week to boost processing capacity. Additional information is captured on the stage of the refugee status determination process for asylum-seekers.

In Adjumani, the verification was completed in Boroli on 12 th September where nearly 94% of the target population was verified.

The team then finalized the setup of the upcoming verification site in Pagirinya. Refugee interpreters and ushers were recruited and trained. The exercise will be launched on Monday the 17th September.

In Bidibidi, a large turnout was observed at FDP 1 (Zone 2) throughout the week creating crowd management challenges as it was difficult to enforce the verification schedule per village despite seeking the support of community leaders. This affected the planned movement to FDP 2 on 14th September. As a result, OPM and UNHCR agreed to carry out the verification of the remaining villages in FDP 1 given its close proximity and 30% of the refugees in FDP2 had already been processed. A high turnout in Dongo West – Palorinya was reported. However, since a number of verification staff are on annual leave, processing bottlenecks were experienced hence a few families were rescheduled.